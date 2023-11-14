Loyola Chicago faces UIC following Watson’s 24-point outing

UIC Flames (1-1) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -12.5; over/under is…

UIC Flames (1-1) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -12.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts the UIC Flames after Des Watson scored 24 points in Loyola Chicago’s 89-65 victory against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Loyola Chicago finished 6-8 at home a season ago while going 10-21 overall. The Ramblers allowed opponents to score 72.5 points per game and shoot 45.1% from the field last season.

UIC went 3-11 on the road and 12-20 overall last season. The Flames averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

