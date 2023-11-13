Lovings-Watts scores 19, Northern Illinois knocks off Illinois Tech 107-55

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Will Lovings-Watts had 19 points in Northern Illinois’ 107-55 win against Illinois Tech on Monday night.…

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Will Lovings-Watts had 19 points in Northern Illinois’ 107-55 win against Illinois Tech on Monday night.

Lovings-Watts was 7 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Huskies (2-1). Xavier Amos scored 14 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Yanic Konan Niederhauser had 13 points and went 6 of 6 from the field.

The Hawks were led in scoring by DeAndre Vortes, who finished with nine points. Garrison Carter added seven points for Illinois Tech. In addition, Desmond Price had seven points.

NEXT UP

Northern Illinois visits Georgia State in its next matchup on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

