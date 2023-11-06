Louisville starts season at home against UMBC

UMBC Retrievers at Louisville Cardinals Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -9; over/under is 143 BOTTOM…

UMBC Retrievers at Louisville Cardinals

Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -9; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisville Cardinals host the UMBC Retrievers in the season opener.

Louisville finished 4-28 overall a season ago while going 4-13 at home. The Cardinals gave up 75.8 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

UMBC finished 5-10 on the road and 18-14 overall last season. The Retrievers allowed opponents to score 72.8 points per game and shot 45.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

