Louisville hosts UMBC in season opener

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

UMBC Retrievers at Louisville Cardinals

Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -11; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisville Cardinals start the season at home against the UMBC Retrievers.

Louisville finished 4-28 overall with a 4-13 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cardinals averaged 63.9 points per game last season, 12.9 from the free throw line and 18.9 from deep.

UMBC went 8-9 in America East action and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Retrievers allowed opponents to score 72.8 points per game and shot 45.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

