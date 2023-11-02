Live Radio
Louisville Cardinals tip off season at home against the UMBC Retrievers

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 2:42 PM

UMBC Retrievers at Louisville Cardinals

Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -10.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisville Cardinals host the UMBC Retrievers for the season opener.

Louisville went 4-28 overall last season while going 4-13 at home. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 75.8 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

UMBC went 8-9 in America East games and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Retrievers averaged 74.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.8 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

