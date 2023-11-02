Louisville Cardinals tip off season at home against the UMBC Retrievers

UMBC Retrievers at Louisville Cardinals Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -10.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM…

UMBC Retrievers at Louisville Cardinals

Louisville, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -10.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisville Cardinals host the UMBC Retrievers for the season opener.

Louisville went 4-28 overall last season while going 4-13 at home. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 75.8 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

UMBC went 8-9 in America East games and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Retrievers averaged 74.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.8 last season.

