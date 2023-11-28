Louisiana Tech visits New Mexico after Ree’s 21-point showing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) at New Mexico Lobos (5-1) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-1) at New Mexico Lobos (5-1)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech faces the New Mexico Lobos after Devin Ree scored 21 points in Louisiana Tech’s 105-65 win over the Dillard Bleu Devils.

The Lobos are 2-0 in home games. New Mexico is third in the MWC in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. JT Toppin paces the Lobos with 8.3 boards.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the road. Louisiana Tech ranks second in the CUSA shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

New Mexico averages 84.0 points, 22.8 more per game than the 61.2 Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game New Mexico gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is shooting 55.7% and averaging 18.5 points for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for New Mexico.

Isaiah Crawford is averaging 14.2 points and 2.3 steals for the Bulldogs. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 12.3 points for Louisiana Tech.

