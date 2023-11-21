Live Radio
Louisiana Tech hosts Southern Utah after Johnson’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 3:44 AM

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1)

Ruston, Louisiana; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Prophet Johnson scored 24 points in Southern Utah’s 93-84 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

Louisiana Tech finished 15-18 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 72.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

Southern Utah went 24-13 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Thunderbirds averaged 82.8 points per game last season, 16.8 on free throws and 25.5 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

