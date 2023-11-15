Live Radio
Louisiana Tech faces UL Monroe following Henderson’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 3:43 AM

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) at UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on the UL Monroe Warhawks after Jaylin Henderson scored 24 points in Louisiana Tech’s 100-43 win against the Lyon Scots.

UL Monroe went 7-8 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Warhawks allowed opponents to score 69.8 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

Louisiana Tech finished 4-5 in CUSA play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 72.2 points per game last season, 11.9 from the free-throw line and 25.5 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

