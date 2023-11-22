Louisiana Tech faces McNeese, aims for 4th straight win

McNeese Cowboys (5-1) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under…

McNeese Cowboys (5-1) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1)

Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech comes into a matchup with McNeese as winners of three consecutive games.

Louisiana Tech finished 9-6 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Bulldogs gave up 70.3 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

The Cowboys are 1-1 on the road. McNeese is fourth in the Southland scoring 82.7 points per game and is shooting 52.2%.

