Louisiana Tech faces McNeese, aims for 4th straight win

The Associated Press

November 22, 2023, 3:44 AM

McNeese Cowboys (5-1) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1)

Ruston, Louisiana; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech comes into a matchup with McNeese as winners of three consecutive games.

Louisiana Tech finished 9-6 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Bulldogs gave up 70.3 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

The Cowboys are 1-1 on the road. McNeese is fourth in the Southland scoring 82.7 points per game and is shooting 52.2%.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

