Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and the Long Beach State Beach play in Estero, Florida

Long Beach State Beach (3-3) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-2)

Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Beach State Beach and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns square off in Estero, Florida.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-2 in non-conference play. Louisiana is fourth in the Sun Belt with 39.2 points per game in the paint led by Kobe Julien averaging 16.0.

The Beach are 3-3 in non-conference play. Long Beach State is 0-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Louisiana averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 46.5% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien is scoring 19.4 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Joe Charles is averaging 13.8 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 50.9% for Louisiana.

Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 17.7 points for the Beach. Aboubacar Traore is averaging 12 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.3 blocks for Long Beach State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

