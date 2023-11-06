Live Radio
Louisiana hosts Youngstown State to open season

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:41 AM

Youngstown State Penguins at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Lafayette, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -4; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns host the Youngstown State Penguins in the season opener.

Louisiana went 26-8 overall last season while going 14-0 at home. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 7.1 steals, 3.0 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

Youngstown State finished 9-6 on the road and 24-10 overall a season ago. The Penguins averaged 15.3 assists per game on 29.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

