Louisiana hosts Youngstown State in season opener

Youngstown State Penguins at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Lafayette, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns host the Youngstown State Penguins for the season opener.

Louisiana finished 26-8 overall with a 14-0 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Ragin’ Cajuns averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 14.4 on free throws and 21 from beyond the arc.

Youngstown State went 16-6 in Horizon League play and 9-6 on the road a season ago. The Penguins averaged 81.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

