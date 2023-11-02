Louisiana hosts Youngstown State for season opener

Youngstown State Penguins at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
Lafayette, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -4.5; over/under is 149
BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns open the season at home against the Youngstown State Penguins.
Louisiana finished 26-8 overall with a 14-0 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Ragin’ Cajuns shot 48.2% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range last season.
Youngstown State finished 9-6 on the road and 24-10 overall last season. The Penguins gave up 72.5 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
