Louisiana defeats Long Beach State 92-82

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Kentrell Garnett and Blake Butler scored 20 points as Louisiana beat Long Beach State 92-82 on Wednesday in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Garnett shot 8 for 16, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Ragin’ Cajuns (4-2). Butler was 8 of 13 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Joe Charles was 5 of 11 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Aboubacar Traore finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Beach (3-4). Lassina Traore added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Long Beach State. In addition, Marcus Tsohonis had 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

