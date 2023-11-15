Longwood Lancers to face Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on the road

Longwood Lancers (1-1) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-1) Princess Anne, Maryland; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -6.5;…

Longwood Lancers (1-1) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-1)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -6.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks square off against the Longwood Lancers.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 18-13 overall last season while going 10-3 at home. The Hawks averaged 69.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.3 last season.

Longwood went 8-8 on the road and 20-12 overall a season ago. The Lancers gave up 66.2 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

