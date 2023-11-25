Longwood defeats Lamar 83-72

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Johnathan Massie’s 20 points helped Longwood defeat Lamar 83-72 on Saturday. Massie had eight rebounds for…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Johnathan Massie’s 20 points helped Longwood defeat Lamar 83-72 on Saturday.

Massie had eight rebounds for the Lancers (5-1). Michael Christmas and Elijah Tucker each scored 12 points.

The Cardinals (3-3) were led in scoring by BB Knight, who finished with 21 points. Jakevion Buckley added 13 points and four assists for Lamar. In addition, Cody Pennebaker finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

