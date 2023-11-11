Live Radio
Long’s 20 lead Vermont past Division III’s Plattsburgh 92-41

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 9:34 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Long scored 20 points as Vermont beat Plattsburgh 92-41 on Saturday night.

Long shot 7 for 8, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Catamounts (2-0). Sam Alamutu scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds. Ileri Ayo-Faleye had 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

Dylan Trombley led the Division III Cardinals (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Franklin Infante added eight points for Plattsburgh.

NEXT UP

Vermont hosts Charleston in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

