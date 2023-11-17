Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Long scores 16, Vermont…

Long scores 16, Vermont beats Saint Louis 78-68 at Myrtle Beach Invitational

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 2:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — TJ Long scored 16 points as Vermont beat Saint Louis 78-68 on Friday in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Long was 6 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Catamounts (4-0). Shamir Bogues scored 14 points and added three steals. Matt Veretto had 14 points and was 6 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Gibson Jimerson led the Billikens (4-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four assists. Saint Louis also got 15 points from Terrence Hargrove Jr.. In addition, Tim Dalger had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up