Long Island Sharks to take on the UCLA Bruins on the road

Long Island Sharks (0-2) at UCLA Bruins (2-0)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins host the Long Island Sharks.

UCLA finished 31-6 overall with a 17-0 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bruins averaged 14.4 assists per game on 27.9 made field goals last season.

LIU went 1-14 on the road and 3-26 overall last season. The Sharks averaged 66.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

