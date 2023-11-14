Long Beach State visits San Diego State following LeDee’s 21-point game

Long Beach State Beach (1-1) at San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Long Beach State Beach (1-1) at San Diego State Aztecs (1-1)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -13; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts the Long Beach State Beach after Jaedon LeDee scored 21 points in San Diego State’s 74-65 loss to the BYU Cougars.

San Diego State finished 32-7 overall last season while going 15-1 at home. The Aztecs averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second-chance points and 25.8 bench points last season.

Long Beach State finished 17-16 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Beach allowed opponents to score 74.4 points per game and shot 42.2% from the field last season.

