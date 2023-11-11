Long Beach State visits DePaul following Jones’ 23-point outing

Long Beach State Beach (0-1) at DePaul Blue Demons (0-1) Chicago; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons…

Long Beach State Beach (0-1) at DePaul Blue Demons (0-1)

Chicago; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -1; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on the DePaul Blue Demons after Jadon Jones scored 23 points in Long Beach State’s 78-73 loss to the Portland Pilots.

DePaul finished 10-23 overall a season ago while going 7-8 at home. The Blue Demons averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free throw line and 24.9 from deep.

Long Beach State finished 17-16 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Beach averaged 76.5 points per game last season, 14.5 on free throws and 13.2 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.