Long Beach State Beach and the Iona Gaels square off

Iona Gaels (1-2) vs. Long Beach State Beach (2-3)

Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Beach State Beach will square off against the Iona Gaels at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

The Beach have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Long Beach State is seventh in the Big West with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 6.8.

Iona went 27-8 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Gaels averaged 14.9 assists per game on 28.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

