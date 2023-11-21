Live Radio
Long Beach State Beach and the Iona Gaels square off

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 3:43 AM

Iona Gaels (1-2) vs. Long Beach State Beach (2-3)

Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Beach State Beach will square off against the Iona Gaels at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

The Beach have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Long Beach State is seventh in the Big West with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 6.8.

Iona went 27-8 overall with a 7-5 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Gaels averaged 14.9 assists per game on 28.0 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

