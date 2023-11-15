LIU travels to UCLA for non-conference showdown

Long Island Sharks (0-2) at UCLA Bruins (2-0) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -32.5; over/under…

Long Island Sharks (0-2) at UCLA Bruins (2-0)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -32.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA faces LIU in non-conference action.

UCLA went 31-6 overall last season while going 17-0 at home. The Bruins averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 18.3 from 3-point range.

LIU went 3-26 overall with a 1-14 record on the road last season. The Sharks averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 6.0 bench points last season.

