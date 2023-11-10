Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
LIU hosts Air Force in non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:41 AM

Air Force Falcons at Long Island Sharks

New York; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -9; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Island Sharks take on the Air Force Falcons in a non-conference matchup.

LIU finished 3-26 overall a season ago while going 2-9 at home. The Sharks gave up 80.0 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

Air Force finished 5-14 in MWC action and 4-8 on the road last season. The Falcons allowed opponents to score 67.1 points per game and shot 44.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

