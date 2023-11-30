Littlepage-Bugg, Edwards each have double-doubles and No. 13 Baylor women defeat SMU 85-61

DALLAS (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 13 Baylor steadily pulled away for…

DALLAS (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 13 Baylor steadily pulled away for an 85-61 win over SMU on Thursday night.

Bella Fontleroy added 17 points for the Bears (6-0) and Dre’una Edwards added 10 with 11 rebounds, three blocks, three steals and three assists.

Sarah Andrews hit a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run that put the Bears on top for good at 14-11. Fontleroy’s layup made it 28-18 early in the second quarter but the Mustangs got it back to 33-32 on a 3-pointer by Tiara Young. The Bears then scored the next nine, with Littlepage-Buggs making a layup with a second left for a 42-32 lead.

After SMU opened the second half with a basket, Littlepage-Buggs made a layup and Andrews had another 3 and the lead was in double figures the rest of the way.

Tamia Jones had 17 points to lead the Mustangs (3-4). Young had 16 with nine rebounds and Reagan Bradley scored 14 points.

SMU was outrebounded 51-28, including 17-5 on the offensive end. Baylor had 17 second-chance points and 36 points in the paint.

Third-year SMU head coach Toyelle Wilson was a Baylor assistant under Kim Mulkey for six seasons when the Bears won six Big 12 titles and the 2019 national title. She assisted two years at Michigan before going to SMU.

The Bears return home to play Oregon on Sunday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.