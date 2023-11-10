Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Little Rock visits UIC…

Little Rock visits UIC after Okani’s 20-point performance

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Little Rock Trojans (1-0) at UIC Flames (0-1)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -4; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts the Little Rock Trojans after Toby Okani scored 20 points in UIC’s 69-58 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

UIC went 12-20 overall last season while going 7-8 at home. The Flames averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

Little Rock finished 10-21 overall last season while going 2-16 on the road. The Trojans averaged 6.7 steals, 2.3 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up