Little Rock visits UIC after Okani’s 20-point performance

Little Rock Trojans (1-0) at UIC Flames (0-1)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -4; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts the Little Rock Trojans after Toby Okani scored 20 points in UIC’s 69-58 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

UIC went 12-20 overall last season while going 7-8 at home. The Flames averaged 67.2 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

Little Rock finished 10-21 overall last season while going 2-16 on the road. The Trojans averaged 6.7 steals, 2.3 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

