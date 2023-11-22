Little Rock takes on Georgia State after Chaplin’s 22-point game

Georgia State Panthers (2-2) at Little Rock Trojans (1-3) Little Rock, Arkansas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

Georgia State Panthers (2-2) at Little Rock Trojans (1-3)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays the Georgia State Panthers after Jamir Chaplin scored 22 points in Little Rock’s 88-77 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

Little Rock finished 8-5 at home last season while going 10-21 overall. The Trojans averaged 75.4 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

Georgia State finished 0-11 on the road and 10-21 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 66.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.4 last season.

