Little Rock plays Arkansas State after Douglas’ 26-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-5) at Little Rock Trojans (3-4)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Bradley Douglas scored 26 points in Little Rock’s 90-64 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Trojans have gone 3-1 in home games. Little Rock has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Wolves are 0-3 on the road. Arkansas State is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 41.8%.

Little Rock is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State averages 75.4 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 82.4 Little Rock allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalen Robinson is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Trojans. Jamir Chaplin is averaging 16.0 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 64.1% for Little Rock.

Freddy Hicks is averaging 14.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Red Wolves. Taryn Todd is averaging 13.6 points for Arkansas State.

