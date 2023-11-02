Little Rock hosts Texas State to open season

Texas State Bobcats at Little Rock Trojans Little Rock, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under…

Texas State Bobcats at Little Rock Trojans

Little Rock, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The Little Rock Trojans host the Texas State Bobcats in the season opener.

Little Rock finished 10-21 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Trojans allowed opponents to score 79.4 points per game and shoot 47.6% from the field last season.

Texas State went 9-13 in Sun Belt play and 7-7 on the road last season. The Bobcats shot 44.2% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.