Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Little Rock hosts Texas…

Little Rock hosts Texas State for season opener

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Texas State Bobcats at Little Rock Trojans

Little Rock, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Little Rock Trojans host the Texas State Bobcats for the season opener.

Little Rock finished 10-21 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Trojans averaged 75.4 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 32.6% from behind the arc last season.

Texas State finished 9-13 in Sun Belt play and 7-7 on the road last season. The Bobcats allowed opponents to score 66.7 points per game and shot 44.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up