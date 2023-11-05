Little Rock hosts Texas State for season opener

Texas State Bobcats at Little Rock Trojans Little Rock, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under…

Texas State Bobcats at Little Rock Trojans

Little Rock, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Little Rock Trojans host the Texas State Bobcats for the season opener.

Little Rock finished 10-21 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Trojans averaged 75.4 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 32.6% from behind the arc last season.

Texas State finished 9-13 in Sun Belt play and 7-7 on the road last season. The Bobcats allowed opponents to score 66.7 points per game and shot 44.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

