Little Rock begins season at home against Texas State

Texas State Bobcats at Little Rock Trojans

Little Rock, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Little Rock Trojans host the Texas State Bobcats for the season opener.

Little Rock finished 10-21 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Trojans averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 2.4 bench points last season.

Texas State finished 16-19 overall with a 7-7 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats gave up 66.7 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

