Lipsey leads Iowa State against Idaho State after 21-point showing

Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Tamin Lipsey scored 21 points in Iowa State’s 102-47 win over the Lindenwood Lions.

Iowa State finished 19-14 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Cyclones gave up 62.6 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

Idaho State finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Bengals averaged 69.2 points per game last season, 11.9 from the free-throw line and 23.1 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

