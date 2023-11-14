Lipscomb wins 96-65 over Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrin Boyd scored 22 points as Lipscomb beat Tennessee Tech 96-65 on Tuesday night. Boyd added…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrin Boyd scored 22 points as Lipscomb beat Tennessee Tech 96-65 on Tuesday night.

Boyd added five rebounds for the Bisons (2-2). A.J McGinnis scored 16 points, going 6 of 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Owen McCormack had 14 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

David Early led the way for the Golden Eagles (0-3) with 16 points. Daniel Egbuniwe added 13 points and seven rebounds for Tennessee Tech. Grant Strong also had 10 points.

Lipscomb’s next game is Saturday against Alabama A&M at home. Tennessee Tech hosts Midway on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.