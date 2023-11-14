Lipscomb takes on Tennessee Tech after Boyd’s 26-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -2.5;…

Lipscomb Bisons (1-2) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Derrin Boyd scored 26 points in Lipscomb’s 113-74 victory over the Asbury Eagles.

Tennessee Tech went 16-17 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 2.7 bench points last season.

Lipscomb went 7-11 on the road and 20-13 overall a season ago. The Bisons gave up 71.0 points per game while committing 14.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

