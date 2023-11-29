Lipscomb defeats Chattanooga 82-68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Pruitt had 22 points in Lipscomb’s 82-68 win against Chattanooga on Wednesday. Pruitt also added…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Pruitt had 22 points in Lipscomb’s 82-68 win against Chattanooga on Wednesday.

Pruitt also added 16 rebounds for the Bisons (6-3). Derrin Boyd scored 17 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. A.J McGinnis shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Mocs (5-2) were led in scoring by Honor Huff, who finished with 16 points and three steals. Chattanooga also got 12 points from Sean Cusano. Jan Zidek also had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

