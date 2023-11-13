Lilly leads Brown against New Hampshire after 27-point showing

Brown Bears (0-2) at New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown plays the…

Brown Bears (0-2) at New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1)

Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown plays the New Hampshire Wildcats after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 27 points in Brown’s 77-75 overtime loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

New Hampshire finished 11-4 at home last season while going 15-15 overall. The Wildcats averaged 66.4 points per game last season, 24.9 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 6.3 on fast breaks.

Brown finished 7-8 on the road and 14-13 overall a season ago. The Bears averaged 69.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.3 last season.

