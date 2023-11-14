Lilly leads Brown against New Hampshire after 27-point game

Brown Bears (0-2) at New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4;…

Brown Bears (0-2) at New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1)

Durham, New Hampshire; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces the New Hampshire Wildcats after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 27 points in Brown’s 77-75 overtime loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

New Hampshire went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 15-15 overall. The Wildcats averaged 66.4 points per game while shooting 39.8% from the field and 34.2% from behind the arc last season.

Brown went 7-7 in Ivy League play and 7-8 on the road last season. The Bears averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second-chance points and 2.0 bench points last season.

