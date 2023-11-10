Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Lilly leads Brown against Loyola (MD) after 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:41 AM

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at Brown Bears (0-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown takes on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 21 points in Brown’s 72-70 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

Brown went 7-5 at home last season while going 14-13 overall. The Bears gave up 69.3 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Loyola (MD) finished 3-13 on the road and 13-20 overall last season. The Greyhounds averaged 67.3 points per game last season, 9.9 on free throws and 22.8 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

