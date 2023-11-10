Lilly leads Brown against Loyola (MD) after 21-point game

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at Brown Bears (0-1) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown takes on…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at Brown Bears (0-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown takes on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 21 points in Brown’s 72-70 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

Brown went 7-5 at home last season while going 14-13 overall. The Bears gave up 69.3 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Loyola (MD) finished 3-13 on the road and 13-20 overall last season. The Greyhounds averaged 67.3 points per game last season, 9.9 on free throws and 22.8 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.