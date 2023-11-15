Liberty squares off against Furman in Conway, South Carolina

Furman Paladins (2-0) vs. Liberty Flames (2-0) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames will…

Furman Paladins (2-0) vs. Liberty Flames (2-0)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames will face the Furman Paladins at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

Liberty went 27-9 overall with a 25-9 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Flames allowed opponents to score 60.9 points per game and shoot 42.0% from the field last season.

Furman went 28-8 overall with a 10-5 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Paladins averaged 6.6 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.