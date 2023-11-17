Liberty Flames and the Wichita State Shockers meet

Wichita State Shockers (4-0) vs. Liberty Flames (3-0) Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames…

Wichita State Shockers (4-0) vs. Liberty Flames (3-0)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames face the Wichita State Shockers in Conway, South Carolina.

Liberty went 27-9 overall with a 25-9 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Flames shot 47.5% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

Wichita State finished 17-15 overall with a 7-10 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Shockers averaged 6.3 steals, 4.0 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

