Liberty Flames and the Furman Paladins meet

Furman Paladins (2-0) vs. Liberty Flames (2-0) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -1; over/under…

Furman Paladins (2-0) vs. Liberty Flames (2-0)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames will square off against the Furman Paladins at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

Liberty went 27-9 overall with a 25-9 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Flames averaged 6.2 steals, 2.3 blocks and 9.9 turnovers per game last season.

Furman finished 28-8 overall with a 10-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Paladins averaged 80.9 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.