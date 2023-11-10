Liberty Flames and the Charlotte 49ers square off

Charlotte 49ers (1-0) vs. Liberty Flames (1-0) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -5.5; over/under…

Charlotte 49ers (1-0) vs. Liberty Flames (1-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -5.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames will square off against the Charlotte 49ers at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Liberty finished 27-9 overall with a 25-9 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Flames averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 10.8 on free throws and 31.2 from 3-point range.

Charlotte went 22-14 overall with an 18-7 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The 49ers averaged 12.0 points off of turnovers, 6.8 second-chance points and 9.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.