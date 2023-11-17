Lewis’ 18, Balanc’s double-double lead Quinnipiac past Army 67-58

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Savion Lewis had 18 points in Quinnipiac’s 67-58 win against Army on Friday night. Lewis…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Savion Lewis had 18 points in Quinnipiac’s 67-58 win against Army on Friday night.

Lewis added five assists for the Bobcats (3-1). Matt Balanc added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Alexis Reyes scored 10 points.

The Black Knights (0-4) were led in scoring by Ryan Curry, who finished with 15 points. Blake Barker added 10 points and Josh Scovens had eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.