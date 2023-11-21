Live Radio
Leons scores 18 to lead Bradley over Tulane 80-77 at SoCal Challenge

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 1:41 AM

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Malevy Leons’ 18 points helped Bradley defeat Tulane 80-77 at the SoCal Challenge on Monday night.

Leons also contributed four steals for the Braves (4-0), who will play either UTEP or California for the Surf Division title on Wednesday. Darius Hannah scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor, and added six rebounds. Duke Deen shot 4 for 12 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Green Wave (3-1) were led by Jaylen Forbes, who posted 17 points and two steals. Kevin Cross added 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Tulane. Sion James also had 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

