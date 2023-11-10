Leons leads Bradley against Utah State after 24-point showing

Utah State Aggies (1-0) at Bradley Braves (1-0) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts the Utah…

Utah State Aggies (1-0) at Bradley Braves (1-0)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts the Utah State Aggies after Malevy Leons scored 24 points in Bradley’s 73-71 overtime victory against the UAB Blazers.

Bradley went 25-10 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Braves averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 18.6 bench points last season.

Utah State finished 26-9 overall with a 6-4 record on the road a season ago. The Aggies shot 48.0% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

