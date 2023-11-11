Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Leons leads Bradley against…

Leons leads Bradley against Utah State after 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Utah State Aggies (1-0) at Bradley Braves (1-0)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts the Utah State Aggies after Malevy Leons scored 24 points in Bradley’s 73-71 overtime victory against the UAB Blazers.

Bradley finished 25-10 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Braves shot 46.1% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

Utah State finished 26-9 overall last season while going 6-4 on the road. The Aggies averaged 78.2 points per game last season, 32.2 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up