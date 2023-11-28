Leons and the Bradley Braves visit conference foe Murray State

Bradley Braves (6-0) at Murray State Racers (2-3) Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Bradley…

Bradley Braves (6-0) at Murray State Racers (2-3)

Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts Bradley in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Racers are 2-1 in home games. Murray State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves are 1-0 on the road. Bradley ranks seventh in the MVC allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

Murray State makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Bradley has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 46.0% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Murray State.

Malevy Leons is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Braves. Connor Hickman is averaging 13.0 points and 3.0 rebounds for Bradley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

