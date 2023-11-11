Lehigh visits No. 19 North Carolina following Bacot’s 25-point showing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 North Carolina takes on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Armando Bacot scored 25 points in North Carolina’s 86-70 win over the Radford Highlanders.

North Carolina finished 12-3 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Tar Heels shot 43.4% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

Lehigh finished 16-14 overall with a 7-8 record on the road a season ago. The Mountain Hawks gave up 69.4 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

