Lehigh opens season at home against Cornell

Cornell Big Red at Lehigh Mountain Hawks Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -6; over/under…

Cornell Big Red at Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -6; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: The Lehigh Mountain Hawks begin the season at home against the Cornell Big Red.

Lehigh finished 9-6 at home last season while going 16-14 overall. The Mountain Hawks averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

Cornell finished 17-11 overall a season ago while going 6-8 on the road. The Big Red gave up 76.0 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.