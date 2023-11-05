Lehigh Mountain Hawks begin season at home against the Cornell Big Red

Cornell Big Red at Lehigh Mountain Hawks
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -5.5; over/under is 154
BOTTOM LINE: The Lehigh Mountain Hawks open the season at home against the Cornell Big Red.
Lehigh went 16-14 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mountain Hawks averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 6.1 second-chance points and 6.3 bench points last season.
Cornell went 7-8 in Ivy League play and 6-8 on the road last season. The Big Red averaged 81.7 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point distance last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
