Lehigh Mountain Hawks begin season at home against the Cornell Big Red

Cornell Big Red at Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -5.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: The Lehigh Mountain Hawks open the season at home against the Cornell Big Red.

Lehigh went 16-14 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mountain Hawks averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 6.1 second-chance points and 6.3 bench points last season.

Cornell went 7-8 in Ivy League play and 6-8 on the road last season. The Big Red averaged 81.7 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point distance last season.

